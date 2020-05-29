A planned 20-lot subdivision of starter homes that a developer and real estate broker say Decatur needs has moved forward in the city approval process.
The subdivision near the Flint community received preliminary plat approval last week from the Decatur Planning Commission despite a neighbor's concern the project could affect drainage and wildlife.
The commission also recommended annexing the only 4.63 acres of the project not already in the city. The subdivision is east of Central Avenue Southwest and north of Poole Valley Road.
Jeff Parker, of Parker Real Estate, is developing the 30-acre subdivision for Wilshire LLC. He said the homes will likely be three-bedroom, two-bath homes with a list range of $175,000 to $200,000.
“Decatur needs starter homes, but, of course, Decatur needs everything,” said Parker, who also is lead developer of a major subdivision, Legacy Point, off Point Mallard Drive Southeast. “I think these will sell quickly.”
Mark Moody, broker of MarMac Real Estate, said the city has little inventory of homes in the Wilshire development's projected price range.
“A look in our multiple listing service shows there’s nothing in Decatur for someone with a decent job,” Moody said.
This is one of five large subdivisions being built in Decatur, but Moody said the need is there.
“Our neighbors (Madison, Athens and Huntsville) are building as fast as they can, and we’re losing people to them,” Moody said. “We need new homes if Decatur is going to grow its population, or otherwise people are going to just shift around from (existing) home to home.”
Parker said he’s ready to begin construction on the Wilshire development as soon as he completes the city approval process. The City Council has final approval on the annexation.
New City Planner Erin Johnson said final plat approval would then be the final step before construction can began.
Wilshire has already had three tracts of land combined into the 30-acre property and zoned as a R-3, residential district.
Charles Bryant, owner of 33 acres adjacent to the Wilshire development, expressed concern the new subdivision will create flooding problems for his property.
“I’m concerned about the flow of drainage, especially since the city has a ditch that it doesn’t clean out so it’s overgrown,” Bryant said.
City Engineer Carl Prewitt said the city has added at least two large detention ponds in this area in recent years, and that has helped with the flooding in the area.
“The only times I think it’s flooded in recent years is when we had those major rains that caused flooding all over the area,” Prewitt said.
Bryant also said a wild game camera placed on his property to catch people coming on to his property has captured photos of rare whooping cranes, the popular sandhill cranes and otters.
“It’s a big concern that this is set in stone when it’s going to affect nature and an endangered species,” Bryant said.
Despite Bryant’s protest, the Planning Commission voted unanimously to approve the annexation and the preliminary plat.
