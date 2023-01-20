Developers of two proposed Decatur apartment complexes — among the six developers who introduced plans last year for multi-family residential properties — took additional steps in the approval process this week.
“The city needs rental property bad," Yogi Dougher of Decatur Urban Ventures, which is developing apartments on Bank Street, said Thursday. "Once you talk to renters who transfer into the city, they need a place to rent until they can buy a home and they're having to go to Madison or Athens.”
David Smith submitted a site plan for city approval on the apartments that he’s planning for 2210 Eighth St. N.W. Decatur Urban Ventures submitted a minor plat for a planned apartment complex at Bank and Cherry streets Northeast.
The city’s Technical Review Committee approved both submissions this week. Now they will move to the Planning Commission for final approval on Tuesday.
Created by Richard Humphrey, of Pugh Wright McAnally, Smith’s Eighth Street site plan shows a small apartment complex with three two-story buildings and a total of 24 units on 2.5 acres.
The Decatur City Council voted in November to annex the Smith property into the city despite District 1 Councilman Billy Jackson’s opposition.
The property is at the split of Eighth Street and Moulton Heights Road and one-fifth of a mile east of Beltline Road Southwest. This is the second Moulton Heights property to enter the city recently, with the city annexing 11.3 acres at 2319 Old Moulton Road on Sept. 6. That property is zoned B-2, general business district, and is being developed by Omega Hotel Group.
The zoning for the apartment property has not been finalized. It would have to be zoned R-4, multi-family residential, for Smith's development of the apartments to continue.
Jackson previously said he is against putting apartments in Moulton Heights because he believes the history of this area is fraught with crime issues and previous city leadership said it would never build apartments there.
However, other council members said they believe apartments could benefit the area.
---
Bank Street
Humphrey’s coworker, Nathan Tomberlin, presented Decatur Urban Ventures’ preliminary plat for the Bank Street Station apartment complex at 423 Bank St. N.W.
Brentwood, Tennessee, developers Dougher and Steve Armistead, a Decatur native, are partners in Decatur Urban Ventures. Dougher said Thursday they are working on getting zoning approved and aligning the parcels.
Dougher said the L-shaped 1.94-acre property is unlikely to change after they were unsuccessful in acquiring neighboring properties. They’re still working on the site plan, which he expects will feature 150 to 175 apartments.
“We hope to have a layout in about two weeks,” Dougher said.
Dougher and Armistead are also working on other projects in the Bank Street area. Construction of the 18-unit McGhee Square town homes between Walnut and Cherry streets is nearing completion.
Dougher said he expects Building A will be complete by early April while buildings B and C are on track for a summer finish.
The town homes were all sold soon after construction began. Despite this success, Dougher said they still plan to build apartments at Bank Street Station.
“To me, there’s none of this asset class in Decatur and there’s a need there for high-density housing,” Dougher said.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said she gets requests almost every day from people seeking apartments and developers who recognize the demand.
“I just got off the phone from talking to a developer and a landowner interested in building apartments,” Brown said. Referring to projects announced in and near Decatur last year, she said, “People know that Decatur is growing and, with $2 billion in (industrial) projects and expansions by the end of 2022, they’re looking to move to the area.”
