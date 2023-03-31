The loud crack of Red Raider bats won't echo through Delano Park next season after the Decatur City school board approved a $4.7 million bid to build a softball facility on Decatur High School's campus.
The new stadium will be built on the existing football practice field and will include offices and locker rooms next to the dugout. The bid to construct the facility came from Limestone Building Group, but the district will also purchase turf from a cooperative for $701,000 — making the project a $5.4 million endeavor in total.
“I’m most excited about having a place that’s our own that the girls can take ownership of and be proud of,” said Decatur High softball coach Meaghan Gray. “We just really thank the board members and everybody for paying attention to softball and helping out the girls in a very lasting way.”
Both the new softball field and the existing baseball field will be outfitted with synthetic turf.
“You don’t have to cut it, fertilize it, line the field or redo the mound after pitching,” said Decatur City Schools Athletic Director Lane Barnett. “From a maintenance standpoint, we’re hoping it’s going to lighten the load a little bit, and it’ll always be green and pretty.”
Barnett said coaches lost hours maintaining the grass in the rainy spring. With turf, morning rain will no longer impact afternoon games.
“It’ll definitely be an adjustment from grass to turf,” said Kaitlynn Stinson, a utility player for Decatur High's softball team. “But I feel like it’ll help us learn to play on different fields so if we continue on in softball, we’ll be adjusted to everything.”
The Red Raiders have a losing record this season at 0-15. Lilah Wyatt, who plays second base, believes the new stadium will improve team morale.
“I think it’ll help us grow as a team knowing that we’re all getting to start fresh with this,” Wyatt said. “I love my teammates because they’re all very positive and very uplifting. They all want everyone to succeed and love what they do.”
Ashleigh Thomas, who plays center field, hopes a stadium on campus will boost team spirit.
“I’m excited that we’ll be closer to our baseball team,” Thomas said. “And that we’ll be a part of our school’s grounds instead of in Delano.”
The shot put and discus throwing circles in the field next to Decatur Middle will move to the outfield of the new softball field. That field will be converted into a place where middle school football and soccer teams can practice.
“We’ve started some fence work across from where the Decatur High band practices,” Decatur City Schools Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “That will provide another field for soccer, and we are going to do some work on that field, getting it level and putting some fencing so we’re not kicking balls into the hospital.”
The football team will practice in Ogle Stadium, but Douglas received questions about wear and tear to the stadium’s turf.
“It’s the same way we’ve done at Austin since the school was created,” Douglas said. “We allow for the refinancing of the turf. Turf is supposed to last 10 years, and we have it set up where we can redo the payment every 10 years.”
Douglas said he will present a second bid to the board before the school year ends. That bid will include updates to the Austin High baseball and softball fields as well as the construction of a three-bay, indoor hitting facility. If approved, both Decatur and Austin projects will be completed by Dec. 31 — just in time for next season.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.