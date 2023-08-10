A Decatur man who pleaded guilty in federal court to receiving 3 pounds of 96%-98% purity meth from California through the U.S. Postal Service last year will be sentenced Nov. 14.
Victor Fernando Nava-Aguilar, also known as Victor Nava, 34 at the time of his arrest, entered his plea in June. The plea agreement details how investigators knew when the package of meth would be delivered.
Nava was the subject of a November 2022 investigation by the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit while he lived in an apartment at the 1500 block of Carridale Street Southwest in Decatur.
On Nov. 2, agents used a confidential informant to purchase 2 ounces of a “white substance” from Nava, according to the plea agreement.
The informant then asked how much a half-pound would cost, and Nava replied that it would be better to purchase a whole pound for $3,000.
On Nov. 7, Nava called the informant over to his apartment to discuss the larger purchase, and requested the informant prove his purchase intentions by bringing money.
There, Nava requested a $9,800 downpayment for 3 pounds of meth. During the meeting, Nava called his source in California. The source asked for a shipping address.
A USPS postal inspector, tipped off by law enforcement agents, identified a suspicious package from Riverside, California, scheduled for delivery to Nava’s girlfriend’s apartment, also on Carridale Street, between Nov. 12 and Nov. 15.
Agents had a search warrant ready for Nava’s apartment based on the previous 2-ounce purchase. They then obtained an “anticipatory” search warrant for the girlfriend’s apartment, according to the plea agreement.
On Nov. 12, Nava told the informant that the package was out for delivery and to be ready with the money.
Agents executed both search warrants after the package was delivered at 5:30 p.m.
The postal package, found in the back bedroom of the girlfriend’s apartment, contained around 3 pounds of meth hidden underneath a blanket and coloring books. Agents also found 2 ounces of marijuana and scales.
In Nava’s apartment, agents found $2,109, a portion of which came from the controlled purchase on Nov. 2.
The meth was shipped to the USPS’s Forensic Laboratory and was determined to be high in purity. In total, the package contained 1,322 grams of meth.
The individual who shipped the meth from California was identified after postal inspectors obtained surveillance video from the post office.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at that individual’s home and determined he had been in contact with Nava, according to the plea agreement.
Nava was subject to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer after his arrest. ICE puts detainers on arrested individuals who they have probable cause to believe are removable non-citizens.
The Immigration Status clause in Nava’s plea agreement states: “The defendant’s guilty plea and conviction make it practically inevitable and a virtual certainty that the defendant will be removed or deported from the United States if the defendant is not a citizen.”
