The lone suspect in the June 1 Point Mallard Aquatic Center shooting that injured two people is now facing a felony drug charge.
Decatur police charged Kaleeb Dvante Jones, 18, 1301 19th Ave. S.E., Decatur, of first-degree possession of marijuana on July 19 after locating him a day earlier.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said officers sought out Jones on two active bond revocation warrants and located him near Allen Street and Fifth Avenue Southwest.
During the investigation, detectives found Jones was carrying marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Long said in a written statement. Jones was transported to Morgan County Jail on Tuesday and released on his active bond revocation warrants.
“After being released, Jones was taken into custody for his active warrant for possession of marijuana in the first degree,” Long said.
Circuit Court Judge Charles Elliott set bail at $30,000 on Jones' drug charge and he was released on bail, according to Morgan County Jail records.
Jones’ attorney, Tim Case of Florence, said he is looking into all of the accusations against his client.
“We’ll respond in the court proceedings,” Case said.
Two days after the aquatic center shooting incident, Jones turned himself in to Decatur police.
Police accused Jones of firing a handgun and they say the bullet fragmented and injured two minors during a popular event at the crowded city-owned aquatic center. Long said the victims' injuries were not life-threatening, and they were treated at a local hospital.
After the shooting, Jones was charged with two felony counts of second-degree assault. He was released from Morgan County Jail on June 4 on $60,000 bail posted by Pronto Bail Bonding Co. of Decatur, according to Morgan County sheriff’s spokesman Mike Swafford.
Police Sgt. Michael Burleson said in an affidavit the shooting occurred June 1 when “two groups of individuals were standing in the carpeted area of the wave pool. … A verbal altercation began, and during that altercation Kaleeb Jones produced a handgun and fired a round. The round appeared to have fragmented and struck two individuals.”
Jones, whose first name has been listed as both Kaleb and Kaleeb in court documents, waived a preliminary hearing in Morgan County’s District Court on June 25.
The shooting case now goes to a grand jury, the next step after a preliminary hearing, said Assistant District Attorney Joseph Lewis.
Jones filed a motion in Morgan County District Court for youthful offender status.
Police and city officials said the shooting occurred at 9:08 p.m. June 1, near the conclusion of a “Splash into Summer” event that began at 6:30 p.m. and lasted until 9:30 p.m.
Decatur Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said there were 5,269 people counted entering the water park prior to the incident. He said seven police officers were inside the park.
The following week, city officials set a 6,000-person attendance limit at the Point Mallard Aquatic Center in response to the shooting.
