Some full-time campers at Point Mallard Campground are upset with limits the Decatur City Council placed on their stays last week and are planning to move out of town. Others argue that freeing up the sites will allow more people to use and enjoy the campground.
John Cummins, 52, said he was “heartbroken” when he heard the news that A section, where he has resided for the past year, will become a short-term location beginning Jan. 2, and he must be out of the popular area by Dec. 15.
“We’re a family out here,” said Cummins, who said he works at Redstone Arsenal. “We help each other and look out for each other. People think all we do is party. We don’t, and we work jobs just like everybody else. This isn’t a trailer park, and we’re not trailer trash. This was a good place to live until the City Council did this.”
Cummins said the city will see a reduction in revenue once the new policies go into place.
“The campground is supporting the golf course and water park,” he said. “We keep the golf course and water park open. They’ll regret it down the road. ... And if they rescind the vote, it will be too late. This place will be like a ghost town.”
He said he and at least six other full-time campers who have been at Point Mallard for years plan to move to a campground in Guntersville.
With his travel trailer parked on the other side of A section from Cummins, retiree Raymond Johnson, 64, said, “I’m leaving and taking my tax money with me. I’ll be staying here until January or February and will be moving out.”
Johnson said he had planned to live the rest of his life at Point Mallard.
“This is not good for anybody,” he said. “It’s pitiful what they’ve done.”
Johnson said full-time A section campers collectively pay about $330,000 in rent annually.
“They’ll be losing at least $300,000 when we move," he added.
On Tuesday, the council said it would begin enforcing an ordinance already on the books limiting the stay in one site to less than 180 days a year. At the request of Decatur Parks and Recreation, the council also voted to increase the campground’s daily rate from $33.60 to $42, weekly rates from $168 to $210 and monthly rates from $548.80 to $649. The fees include utilities.
Senior rates increased from $28.56 to $37.80 daily and from $151.20 to $189 weekly. The dump fee increased by $4 to $10.
'Right direction'
Decatur’s Teri Holland, who has been at the campground for a month with her husband, said she is glad the council approved the changes. She said she and her husband travel around the country in their recreational vehicle and the city’s price hikes and limit on stays are not out of line.
“This is a move in the right direction,” said Holland, a retiree from Wolverine Tube. “We love Decatur. We’ve never had a problem getting a site here, and I believe Point Mallard campground is a great marketing tool. It can attract more people to the city. The city can take the additional money and invest it in the infrastructure out here. The drainage can be improved.”
Holland said she and her husband previously owned a home in Decatur and now are traveling. She said they stayed a few months at a campground in Tucson, Arizona, in the spring and were charged $854 a month plus utilities.
“Point Mallard is the lowest rate we’ve paid,” she said.
Increased 'opportunity'
Point Mallard Park Manager Stephanie McLain said making the A section short-term sites gives more people access to the campground. She said the A section sites are a tad wider and offer more shade than some other sites in the 25-acre campground with 233 full hook-up sites.
“The A section we believe has the more desirable campsites for outside visitors and Decatur residents alike,” she said. “People coming in will be able to see what is available. We’re excited about this. It’ll be a positive change.”
She said a couple of current extended-stay campers already have made plans to transition to a new site.
“We’re excited to offer more families the opportunity to enjoy the park,” she said. “We believe designating a short-term stay section will offer that opportunity.”
She said her department has asked the A section campers to visit the campground's office if they plan to stay longer than Dec. 15.
“They should find a site in another section and reserve it,” she said. “We plan to do some work on (A section) and have it ready for short-term stay beginning Jan. 2.”
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur Morgan County Tourism, said her group supports the changes to bring more visitors to the county.
“We’ll assist Parks and Recreation moving forward on this the best way possible,” she said. “Because of COVID-19, more people are exploring their communities and spending family time together and more are traveling in RVs.”
RV campers in Morgan County also have alternatives at the 32-site Jay Landings Marina and RV Park in Decatur and 31-site Quail Creek RV Resort in Hartselle. Jay Landings has a 30-day limit on stays at the same site, while Quail Creek has unlimited stays.
Jay Landings’ rates are $40 to $45 nightly, $232 to $270 weekly and $452 to $625 monthly.
Quail Creek’s rates are $35 nightly, $155 weekly and $475 monthly.
