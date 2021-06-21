The "Swim with the Mermaids" event at Point Mallard Park scheduled from 6:30-8:30 p.m. tonight has been postponed because of the potential for inclement weather, according to the city of Decatur.
The National Weather Service is predicting an 89% chance of precipitation with occasional thunder and wind gusts of 22 mph at 6 p.m. for the Decatur area.
Swim with the Mermaids was set to take place at the water park's wave pool, with tickets at $15 and free for those age 4 and under. It is the second in Point Mallard's series of events aimed at celebrating the park's 50th anniversary following the 50th Birthday Bash last month.
The city said those who have already purchased tickets should save their ticket and email confirmation as park staff will reschedule the event for a later date.
