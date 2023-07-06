The Point Mallard Water Park appears headed toward a better season than last year after the Fourth of July ended up as one of its busiest days in 2023 despite morning rain, officials said Wednesday.
Nicole Belcher, Decatur Parks and Recreation marketing director, said there was a good turnout Tuesday at the water park.
“It rained the first part of the morning, and we had a little bit of inclement weather as we started,” she said. “Our number yesterday as we started to ramp up was around 2,500.”
Belcher said Tuesday’s attendance was not unlike past Fourth of Julys.
“It’s not far off,” she said. “In years past when we’ve had absolutely perfect weather, do those numbers rise a little higher? Absolutely, but we’re not far off. We’re talking not enough of a swing where we saw a real big difference.”
Belcher said they are on the path to having a better year at the water park than last year.
“We’re trending against last year and we’re trending to have a fantastic season this year as well,” she said.
There were no issues in the water park Tuesday, Belcher said.
“For us it was probably one of the smoothest Fourth of Julys that we have had in a long time out here,” she said. “Everything went absolutely perfect.”
--
Spirit of America Festival
Leissa Hill, chief financial officer for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, said there was a good turnout at the Spirit of America Festival on July 4 as well.
“We probably had 4,000 to 5,000 people,” said Hill, a member of the Decatur Kiwanis Club that helped coordinate the festival.
Hill said the attendance included people who parked and stayed in their cars to watch the firework show.
“We estimated we had about 3,000 come through our area last year,” said Denice Marco, a Kiwanis member and director of program development at the chamber. “But there were a lot more in the park that just parked for the fireworks.”
Hill said congested traffic at the Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Classic in May at Point Mallard Park might have deterred some people from attending the Spirit festival.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur Police Department spokeswoman, said traffic flowed smoothly at the festival. She said there were no changes in how the DPD controlled traffic from last year or since the Jubilee.
“No issues with traffic this year,” she said. “This is the most ideal situation.”
The festival went well and had a great turnout including food vendors, Hill said.
“Once the park let out, the water park closed, a lot of the people came over,” she said. “Then people showed up for the fireworks.”
Hill said they are thinking about adding some activities for next year’s festival.
“We had people showing up that wanted a car show, wanted to know if we were going to have a car show,” she said. “We’ve had people ask for entertainment.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.