Point Mallard Aquatic Center will not open the 2020 summer season on time because of the coronavirus pandemic, Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake said this morning.
Lake said he plans to wait until at least May 15 to make a decision on when and if the park will open at all this summer, which was supposed to be the wave pool’s 50th anniversary.
This doesn’t give park officials enough time to be fully prepared for the traditional Memorial Day weekend opening, which would have occurred May 23.
Lake said several issues are involved in the decision on opening the park. He wants to see how the state’s social distancing rules and coronavirus response change.
Hiring and training is a major issue, especially since most of the temporary summer employees are in high school. The park usually hires about 130 lifeguards, and they go through about six weeks of training,
Another issue Lake is dealing with is the park sold some season ticket plans in December, and he said he would like to give those people some kind of season.
The park operates on a roughly $5 million budget. It has been mostly self-supporting in recent years.
