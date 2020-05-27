The Point Mallard Park Aquatics Center will not get to celebrate its 50th anniversary this summer because of the coronavirus pandemic.
City Parks and Recreation Director Jason Lake announced Monday that the water park will not open at all this summer because of safety concerns for employees and visitors.
Season passes will be rolled over to 2021. Every pass converted to next year will receive $10 in “Fun Bucks” that can be spent at the park. A request for a refund must be made by June 26 at PointMallardPark.com. It could take up to two weeks to receive a refund.
Lake said he and his staff tried to prepare a plan that included social distancing, reduced capacity and the extensive training required for employees, especially lifeguards.
“We just couldn’t find a way to open for the 2020 season,” Lake said.
Mayor Tab Bowling said shuttering the city's iconic tourist destination for the summer was a difficult decision.
“It’s very disappointing,” Bowling said.
Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce President and CEO John Seymour said it’s a tough decision but necessary, especially after seeing other states experiencing outbreaks of the coronavirus from Memorial Day weekend beach outings. after lapses in social distancing.
“The park has a lot of marketing value for the city,” Seymour said. “We talk about quality of life, and Point Mallard is a big reason this is a great place to live and visit.”
Seymour said many city businesses will miss the money generated by visitors to the park — home to the nation's first wave pool — who might buy gas, food and even stay overnight to enjoy the park.
Council President Paige Bibbee said the city will miss the visitors who come to Point Mallard every year, but the closure will also keep residents of areas with severe COVID-19 issues from bringing the virus to Decatur.
The main reason for not opening is the roughly 450 temporary employees, most of whom are usually teenagers, Lake said. Lifeguard training would be particularly difficult because trainees cannot avoid close contact during training or while attempting a rescue.
“Teenagers basically run the park, and we couldn’t guarantee their safety,” Lake said.
Lake said he couldn’t find a way to make social distancing work financially. The park can hold a maximum of 6,000 people, but Lake said cutting that in half to 3,000 with employees in the park still didn’t work. A state emergency health order in effect through July 3 limits entertainment venues and tourist attractions to 50% of normal occupancy, and requires that people in attendance maintain 6 feet of social distance.
“The most we could come up with was a maximum of 750 people,” Lake said.
Bowling said the park can make $15,000 on a good day but expenses would be $10,000 a day and there are always a number of rain days or just slow weekdays in which revenues would drop.
Timing is also an issue. It usually takes about six weeks to train about 150 lifeguards. Lake said they could complete training more quickly but it would likely be July before they could be ready to open. With the new school year set to open Aug. 12, that would give the park less than six weeks to be open. Lake said the park would lose money if open for such a short period of time.
Point Mallard Park has a $5 million annual budget, and the aquatics park brings in about $3 million in revenue a year while having between $2 million and $2.5 million in expenses. Revenue and expenses will drop dramatically with the aquatics park closed, but Lake said there will still be expenses. The park has two full-time maintenance employees and some temporary employees were hired to help with the mowing.
“The campground, golf course and walking trails are still open,” Lake said.
Lake said the pools’ many motors will need to be run from time to time to keep them operating as they should. There will also be opportunities to do maintenance and special projects as they take advantage of the empty park.
Point Mallard made money for 13 of the last 14 years, with additional revenues going into a reserve that funds new projects at the park. Point Mallard does not have a direct impact on the city’s general fund unless the park loses money and its reserves are used up.
The main financial impact to the general fund would be the loss of sales, gas and lodging tax revenues created by visitors to the city. It’s another hit for Decatur-Morgan Tourism, which depends heavily on lodging tax revenues that are already down due to reduced travel during the pandemic.
“It’s kind of how this is going,” Tourism Executive Director Danielle Gibson said. “It’s a hard call, but it’s the right one for the city and our visitors.”
Gibson said she doesn’t have to lay off any employees yet, but she’ll likely have to cut or change her marketing and advertising plan. Point Mallard has been a key part of promoting Decatur for many years.
“We will have to be more creative,” Gibson said.
Lake said the closure pushes back the 50th anniversary a year so the city can have a big celebration as planned instead of holding it during an abbreviated summer season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.