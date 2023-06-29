Seven people were arrested Monday following the execution of a search warrant on a suspected illegal gambling establishment, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Police said they received numerous citizen complaints of illegal gambling and drug activity taking place at a building in the 1000 block of Hoover Avenue Southwest in the unincorporated Moulton Heights area of Decatur.
Maher Algassari Anwaraddin of Madison, 31, oversaw the makeshift gambling house at the time of the search, police said. He was charged with trafficking illegal drugs, unlawful use of electric bells in gaming devices, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, illegal possession of prescription drugs and promoting gambling, according to police.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said prosecution of those who promote gambling is appropriate.
“I don’t know what the answer is,” Anderson said. “I’m absolutely not in favor of legalizing gambling.”
Anderson said he is, however, in favor of harsher penalties for illegal gambling. Promoting gambling is a Class A misdemeanor. Gambling is a Class C misdemeanor.
“These places tend to prey a lot on people who are poor,” he said. “There’s no regulation involved, so people who are looking to go in to make money — they have no idea how the machines are set up or what their odds are of winning.
“Basically, every dime that these illegal gambling houses make is taking food out of the mouths of children, in my book.”
The perimeter of the Hoover Avenue property was equipped with a complex surveillance system that routed video to monitors inside the residence, according to an affidavit filed by police in Morgan County District Court on Tuesday.
Inside, Vice/Narcotics Unit investigators said they discovered “approximately 50 illegal gambling devices, an extensive camera and alert system, multiple firearms, a trafficking quantity of opiate pills, and a large quantity of khat, a narcotic stimulant.”
Khat is an evergreen shrub native to East Africa and the Arabian Peninsula, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. The Drug Enforcement Administration said the plant’s effects are similar to cocaine and meth, and that it is typically chewed like tobacco. Two of the chemicals in khat, cathine and cathinone, are Schedule IV and Schedule I drugs, respectively, under the Controlled Substances Act.
Police said they seized the gambling devices and that the fire marshal had electricity shut off to the building due to safety concerns.
Anwaraddin was booked into Morgan County Jail on Monday and released on a $9,100 bond a few hours later, according to jail records.
Police said six others were charged with simple gambling and transported to the Morgan County Jail. All have since been released on $300 bonds, according to jail records:
• Malik Tyrese Lyons, 23
• Damont Jones, 27
• Timothy Ikner, 35
• Jose Miguel Garcia, 37
• Jean Caroline Smith, 74
• Pedro Andres Franc, 42
--
Gambling
Monday’s raid wasn’t the first illegal gambling bust in Decatur. In May 2021, Decatur police said they arrested 17 people and seized 26 gambling machines from the 1200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest in Moulton Heights.
In 2020, Decatur police said they seized at different times gambling machines from Cecil’s Treasure Chest at 830-B McGlathery Lane, Sunoco fuel station on 14th Avenue Southwest, Vape & More on Danville Road Southwest and the West Moulton Street Mini Mart. In 2018, Decatur police said they seized 17 gambling machines in the building that had previously housed McCollum's Seafood Restaurant on Gordon Terry Parkway.
The alleged illicit gambling house on Hoover Avenue was quiet Wednesday morning.
Outside of overgrown foliage, the short, two-lane road was occupied by a mix of industrial and residential buildings. A gray cat lay dead and bloating on the hot asphalt. Storage units lined either side of the avenue at its intersection with Eighth Street Southwest.
A shirtless man smoked a cigar on the porch of his mobile home. Two dogs leashed to trees in the front yard barked at passersby. A woman came out onto the porch and nodded across the street. The police were over there Monday, she said.
The alleged gambling house was surrounded by a wooden fence about 6 feet in height; its gate rested off its hinges to one side. Multiple signs warning "Private Property" and "Beware of Dog" were posted on the property. An electrical wire lay across the driveway entrance.
Beyond the gravel yard, a security camera peered from the corner of a dilapidated screened-in porch.
“My office will continue to pursue these cases as long as they’re presented to us,” said Anderson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.