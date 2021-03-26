The Decatur Police Department is looking for teenagers ages 14 to 17 who are interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement for its Explorer program.
The program offers an overview of the Police Department, basic criminal law, traffic control, officer survival, and patrol and radio procedures. The department will provide members a uniform at no cost.
The program begins June 14 and continues until June 24. Classes will be Monday through Thursday from noon until 4 p.m.
Applications and releases for the Explorer program are available at the front desk of the Police Department on Lee Street and online.
All forms must be completed and submitted to the front desk by May 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.