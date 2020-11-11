A 20-year-old man has been charged in an incident last week that a Southwest Decatur resident called “terrifying" after multiple gunshots were fired at her home and two vehicles.
Police said Shane Bradley Arnold, of 601 Clearview St. S.W., Decatur, was arrested Tuesday and charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and discharging a firearm into an unoccupied vehicle.
Police said the investigation is continuing and more arrests are expected.
Arnold was being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of $22,500 bail.
The gunfire occurred Nov. 4 in the 1100 block of London Place Southwest, and a police statement said it “was determined to be an isolated incident.”
Carol Hughes, a resident in the home struck by the gunfire, had finished a 12-hour shift as a cardiac nurse in Huntsville and had fallen asleep in her front bedroom after watching election night results when she awoke to the sound of multiple gunshots.
Police who arrived at the scene recovered 18 shell casings, according to Nick Hughes, Carol’s son, who was spending the night at the London Place home and was awake.
The audio from a neighbor’s surveillance camera, reviewed by The Daily, indicated the barrage of shots was fired in about 7 seconds.
Carol Hughes’ pickup was hit multiple times, fragmenting the glass in the rear and passenger windows and flattening two tires. Bullet holes were visible in the garage door, and a bullet struck a clay planter. A bullet sheared off a brick on her mailbox. Another bullet clipped the fuel line of Nick Hughes’ vehicle, which also was in the driveway.
At least one bullet entered the home, through a window on the south side of the house.
“I’ve been traumatized,” Carol Hughes said. “I don’t know why someone would do this. … Did they shoot the wrong house? ... This isn’t a third-world country.”
(1) comment
Excellent job on solving the case quickly DPD.
