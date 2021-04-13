Decatur police today provided the general location of an alleged rape that occurred Sunday.
Brandon Luke Handy, 29, who police today identified as a resident of Madison, was charged with first-degree rape and first-degree sodomy. Police said the alleged sexual assault took place in Prospect Drive Southeast's 200 block, which is between Second Avenue Southeast and Third Avenue.
A woman told police responding to a criminal trespassing call Sunday that Handy forcibly held her down during the sexual assault, according to an affidavit filed Monday by Decatur police Detective Timothy Pace.
Handy fled on foot minutes before police arrived, Pace wrote, but was apprehended near the scene.
Handy remained in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $40,000 bond, according to jail records. According to a Morgan County District Court order filed Monday, Handy filed an affidavit of financial hardship and attorney James Smith was appointed to represent him.
