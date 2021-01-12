Decatur police said that an Athens man was charged with domestic violence after officers responded to an armed burglary.
Police responded to the burglary at 1:30 a.m. today on the 900 block of 16th Avenue Southeast and, during the investigation, the suspect was identified as Martavius Oneil Birt, 21, of Athens, according to police. Police said Birt was found in Athens this afternoon, taken into custody and charged with first-degree domestic violence.
Birt remained in Morgan County Jail late this afternoon, with bail set a $75,000, jail records show.
