A bomb threat at Austin High School this afternoon was deemed a hoax, Decatur police said.
The school was placed on lockdown at about 12:15 p.m. and, after an investigation, police units left the scene at 12:44 p.m., according to police spokeswoman Emily Long.
Long said that during the investigation, detectives identified the person suspected of making the threat as an out-of-state individual who had previously harassed a student at the school.
Police said warrants are being obtained for the suspect’s arrest.
