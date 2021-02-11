A Decatur man is charged with assaulting an 8-month-old child, who is hospitalized in critical condition, according to police.
Decatur police said officers were dispatched on Tuesday to a residence in the 2200 block of Victoria Drive S.W. in Decatur for a medical call regarding a child, and medical personnel and officers found the child in medical distress.
The child, who was transported to a hospital, had physical injuries and based on the preliminary investigation it appears the child was assaulted, according to police. Police said the child remains in critical condition at a Birmingham hospital.
Police said Cameron Almen Elliott, 22, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect and, when his property was searched, marijuana packaged for resale and prescription medications were found.
Elliott was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault, first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, police said. He remained in Morgan County Jail this afternoon, with bail set at $260,000, according to jail records.
