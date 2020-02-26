A Decatur man was charged with first-degree burglary after breaking into a neighbor’s house and causing injury to the victim Sunday, according to Decatur police.
Police arrested Marvin Marrick Mitchell, 31, 1214 Brookline Ave. S.W. after investigating the incident. Police said Mitchell and the victim were at the scene when they arrived.
Police said it was discovered Mitchell had forced his way into the victim’s residence while the victim was home.
Mitchell was transferred to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $15,000 by Circuit Judge Charles Elliott.
