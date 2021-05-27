A Decatur man was in Morgan County Jail, charged for possessing obscene material, according to Decatur police.
Decatur police said officers arrested Zane Martin Gray, 36, of Decatur, on April 20 for first-degree voyeurism for recording a juvenile taking a shower. He was booked into Morgan County Jail and released on a $2,500 bond.
According to police, Gray was later found with multiple pictures of obscene material and on Wednesday he was also charged with five counts of possession of obscene matter and was being held at the jail with bail set at $12,500.
