A Decatur resident was charged with possessing child pornography after a monthslong investigation, Decatur police said today.
David Pritchard, 38, of 1612 Wilshire Ave. S.W., was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $75,000, police said in a news release.
Pritchard was developed as a suspect after police received a tip in April about child pornography from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, according to the release.
His residence was searched July 3 and, with the assistance of the Tennessee Valley Regional Computer Forensics Lab through this month, police obtained warrants for Pritchard’s arrest, the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.