Decatur police have charged a 26-year-old Decatur man with raping a juvenile female.
According to a release, Decatur police received a report Sunday that Juan Manuel Mendez was having a sexual relationship with a juvenile female, and a joint investigation was conducted by Decatur police and the Morgan County Department of Human Resources.
A warrant was obtained for the arrest of Mendez, and he turned himself in to police and was charged with first-degree rape, police said.
He was taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $60,000, police said.
