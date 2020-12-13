Police Chief Nate Allen wants more time to investigate the operator of a West Moulton Street convenience store before he makes a recommendation on whether to issue an alcohol license.
Allen told the Decatur City Council last week that he wants to look into conflicting information over whether new applicant Sufian Alwajeeh is related to previous applicant Ali Salah Gobh.
Alwajeeh recently took ownership from Gobh of the store corporation, now named Saleh G. Inc., at 1201 West Moulton Street.
Gobh was denied an off-premises beer license for AZ Convenience Store at the West Moulton site during an Aug. 17 council meeting after Allen recommended denying the request.
Gobh told The Decatur Daily in a Dec. 6 story that he and Alwajeeh are cousins. However, he and Alwajeeh, who listed his address as 1619 Pulaski Pike, Huntsville, then denied multiple times to Allen and Sal Jasso, of the city’s Finance Department, that they are related.
“We are former neighbors and friends,” Gobh told The Daily and Jasso last week after the City Council tabled the alcohol license application at Allen’s request.
Jasso told the council it was also suspicious that the articles of incorporation for the store franchise show that it changed hands three times.
“We (the Revenue Department) are declining to make a recommendation at this time,” Jasso said. “The Police Department is also declining to make a recommendation, so we’re leaving it up to the City Council to make a decision.”
However, Councilman Billy Jackson was not happy with the lack of of a recommendation.
“Chief, Sal, this is sort of your job to give us a recommendation up or down,” Jackson said. “We’re asked to make decisions on the information you give us.”
Allen said it was difficult to make a recommendation after getting information late before last week’s meeting.
Jackson suggested tabling the alcohol license decision “for as long as it takes,” and Allen said he would like a delay.
Allen said he doesn’t think it will take long and he should be ready for the Dec. 21 council meeting. The City Council then voted to table the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.