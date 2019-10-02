Police Chief Nate Allen denied Tuesday that his department’s new policy on immigration procedures, released last week and revised Tuesday, makes Decatur a “sanctuary city.”
After Mayor Tab Bowling on Sunday criticized Allen for his new immigration policy, the two men and the city’s Legal Department spent the last two days working on revisions. "I will ask Chief Allen to rescind his policy, and I am confident our City Council will stand in favor of my statement," Bowling wrote Sunday on Facebook. “Being a sanctuary city is not obeying criminal judicial warrants. That is not going to be the case in Decatur, Alabama."
Bowling’s characterization of the police policy drew criticism and an apology for his statements from the City Council.
“Even in its original format, our policies and procedures have never mentioned, alluded to, or encouraged an environment conducive to a ‘sanctuary city.’ Our relentless mission is to serve the people of Decatur. Our policies reflect industry best practices and enable us to do our job to the best of our ability as a department,” Allen said Tuesday in a press release.
Bowling and Allen have refused interviews on the controversy, instead issuing joint prepared statements.
The Police Department press release continues, “As we will always reiterate, our duty as a police department is to treat all individuals equally and fairly — regardless of circumstance.
“The Decatur Police Department is enriched by the diversity of its staff and is honored to protect a community made whole by its inclusiveness.”
The revised policy released Tuesday appears to be an attempt to clarify the policy statement released Sept. 25. Both versions of the policy generally say police will not investigate or arrest individuals solely for suspected violations of immigration laws, and will only help the U.S. Immigration and Custom Enforcement Agency when it requests assistance.
The revised policy in Procedure 3 adds language that the department "will make every effort to assist" ICE or any federal or state agency, retains language that such assistance can be provided only after the police chief's approval, and adds wording that approval will be given only when "such assistance can be provided without undue hindrance of the provision of police services to the city at large."
A revision to Procedure 4 adds language that an individual "will only be detained for immigration law violations if they are already in custody for a non-immigration charge and a detainer is requested by ICE," and that an ICE detainer will be valid only for 24 hours.
Procedure 9, in both the original and revised policies, says officers "shall not inquire into the immigration status of persons encountered during police operations," while the revision qualifies that phrase with the language, "unless reasonable suspicion or probable cause exists to believe the person committed a crime and the person is believed to be undocumented."
Stratford Road resident Suzanne Johnson wasn’t impressed with the rewrite.
“They just tried to dumb it down,” Johnson said. “It’s just more wordy. They tried to spell it out for people who don’t quite get it.”
Johnson reiterated the demand she made at Monday’s City Council meeting that Bowling apologize to the police chief and resign.
“I had three or four city workers come up to me last night and thank me,” Johnson said. “I wouldn’t want to work for him. The city workers are living in fear. They don’t want the retribution that he will take on them to Facebook like he has this week with two department heads.”
Bowling last week demanded that Information Systems Director Brad Phillips move from Athens to Decatur or resign, a directive that also received a negative reception from the City Council.
Johnson said the mayor has divided and hurt the city, especially in its efforts to improve its branding.
“I know he was trying to do something to gain votes, but instead I think he’s cost himself on votes on both sides,” Johnson said.
Bowling is starting the final year of his first term in office and has begun campaigning for a second four-year term.
Referring to the revised immigration policy, Bowling wrote on his Facebook page Tuesday, “We feel the document speaks for itself. We will have no other comment except to say this is a good, solid policy which provides best for the people of Decatur.”
Councilmen Charles Kirby and Chuck Ard and Council President Paige Bibbee on Tuesday said they had not seen the new policy. The other two council members could not be reached for comment.
