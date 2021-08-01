As law enforcement's role in handling mental health emergencies evolves nationwide, Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen has proposed hiring a counselor who could intervene in mental health crises and also teach officers effective response techniques.
Allen wants to create a “mental health liaison” position, and the idea received support from the Personnel Board in its monthly meeting recently. The board voted unanimously to recommend to City Council that it approve the new position. Allen said he worked with mental health professionals on creating the position.
“We want someone who can partner with the mental health community,” Allen said. “This person would train our officers on how to respond to mental health calls.
“When there’s a mental health call, the liaison would try to work with this person to get him or her back on their medication in order to prevent them from going to jail and having a vey bad contact with the Police Department,” Allen continued.
Human Resources Director Richelle Sandlin said the proposed pay range would be $42,729 to $72,625 plus benefits.
Allen said the mental health liaison would be a degreed counselor who is a civilian. This person “would be on-call 24-7” to respond and help non-violent people “who might be having a breakdown or need to get back on their meds,” he said.
The police chief said the liaison is particularly needed for dealing the city’s growing homeless population and those who might be having a mental health crisis. The liaison would not be a uniformed police officer trained to carry and use a weapon.
“We’re not the only police department with a civilian who comes and helps the officers (in dealing with mental health issues),” Allen said.
The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that officials there announced plans last month for a civilian crisis response corps to handle some types of mental health emergencies without police, ideally producing better outcomes.
Allen said his department often receives calls where a person “is having a mental crisis but they haven’t broken the law.” For example, he said a local fast-food restaurant might be wanting to close down so they’re ready for a person to leave who won’t leave.
“They haven’t broken the law yet, and a non-threatening counselor who is a licensed therapist might be able to talk them into leaving without incident,” Allen said. “We’re hoping we can keep some people from facing criminal charges.”
Allen said one example of a situation where a mental health liaison would have been helpful occurred recently when a woman began taking her clothes off while walking down the middle of a city road. He said a mental health specialist would have been a more suitable person to deal with this issue than an armed police officer.
"She was obviously having a breakdown," Allen said.
Personnel Board member Suzie Wiley said the position seems dangerous.
“How do you know the person isn’t violent? Wiley said. “Aren’t you putting that (counselor's) life at risk by not allowing them to carry a weapon to defend themselves?”
Personnel Board member Nora Vanderploeg expressed concern that this pay range would be too low and the job might be too dangerous for someone who is not a trained officer licensed to carry a gun.
Allen said this position would be no different from any other first responder. His goal is to eventually employ two mental health liaisons.
“Doctors and nurses see risk every day,” Allen said. “Every job in which you deal with the public there’s inherent risk.”
Civilian intervention
Other cities have positions or units that function similar to what Allen is proposing.
Abena Ojetayo, director of Housing & Community Resilience for the city of Tallahassee, Florida, said her city started last fall preparing for a new pilot program, Tallahassee Emergency Assessment Mobile, or TEAM, unit.
She said this is a joint unit, which went into action in March, that includes the police and fire departments and the Consolidated Dispatch Agency, the Tallahassee area’s version of a 911 department. Her department plans and coordinates the unit’s activities.
Tallahassee is a college town so the unit was active for only a month and a half before the spring semester ended. That gave Ojetayo a good measure of what to expect when the college is fully in session, but she admitted a full Florida State University campus again this fall will likely lead to more and new issues.
Ojetayo said the unit is young and it’s a prelude to possibly adding two to three more units.
What the unit has done is take some pressure off Public Safety in dealing with people who are having mental health issues, Ojetayo said.
“We’ve been able to divert some calls from police that might have ended in an arrest,” Ojetayo said.
The team is able to spend more time working with patients and trying to calm them during a crisis. This is time that she said law enforcement officers usually don't have.
“We’re not looking for a cure,” Ojetayo said. “We want to de-escalate a crisis, find out the appropriate level of care and avoid law enforcement involvement.”
Homeless in Decatur
Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur, said Allen talked with her about proposing the new position and she thinks it’s a good idea.
Her organization helps the city’s homeless population, which she said currently ranges from 180 to 240 people. Police are already calling her when they need someone to deal with the homeless.
“I don’t mind going. I’ve been doing it for 10 years,” Terrell said. “Most of the homeless know me unless they’re transient.”
Terrell said police called her last week to deal with a homeless person who was camped out on another person’s property. Terrell said she politely told the lady that she was trespassing and she had three days to leave.
“I’ll check this weekend and, if they’re still there, I told the person there will be nothing I can do at that point if the police make an arrest,” said Terrell, who always takes an escort to protect her.
Terrell said the homeless are very wary of strangers, especially if they come into their camps. She said a new person can’t just walk into a camp or approach them and say, "'I’m a mental health liaison.' It will take some time to build up trust, and, if you lose the trust of one, you risk losing the trust of the entire community.”
However, Terrell said it’s important that a new mental health liaison is hired soon because the homeless really need to be able to trust someone that can help them.
“They know they have a problem and when they’re deteriorating,” Terrell said. “It’s important to gain their trust when they’re doing well so they will accept help when they’re having problems or they’re off their meds.”
Terrell said providing this early help, particularly with medication and other issues, could keep them from repeatedly getting thrown in jail.
With repeated arrests, these “frequent flyers” see their criminal record get longer and longer, making it even more difficult to find a job and change their circumstances, she said.
Allen said he understands that it’s going to take time for the new mental health liaison to get established. He estimated it’s going to take six to eight months for the liaison to not only train police officers but to also establish a presence among the homeless.
Allen also discussed his idea for the new position with Lisa Coleman, executive director of the Mental Health Center of North-Central Alabama.
Coleman said she would like to start a “mobile crisis team” that would support this new Police Department liaison in the community along with the 16-bed Crisis Center that her organization is building with the support of the Alabama Department of Mental Health.
“A mental health coordinator would provide a link for police with the mental health provider and we would be able to respond to any crisis,” Coleman said.
