A Decatur man is accused of assaulting two women during a burglary.
Decatur police said that on Friday officers responded to a burglary in progress call in the 2000 block of Morgan Avenue Southwest and, during the investigation, they determined that Sha'King Stover, 32, unlawfully entered his ex-girlfriend’s residence, assaulted her and then stole her cellphone. Stover also allegedly assaulted another woman inside the residence before fleeing the scene, according to police.
Police said officers found Stover near the residence with the cellphone and he was arrested and charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree burglary. He was transported to Morgan County Jail, and bail was set at $200,000.
