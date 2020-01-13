A 25-year-old Decatur man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a 52-year-old man, police said.
In Decatur’s first homicide of 2020, Michael Elijah Vasquez, of 3210 Modaus Road S.E., is being held at the Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $150,000 , according to police. Police said Vasquez turned himself in Sunday morning, police said.
Decatur police said they received a call on Sunday, at around 1:21 a.m., about a shooting in the 3200 block of Modaus Road Southwest and, when officers arrived, they found the deceased victim, identified as Wayne Harold Jones.
Vasquez was developed as a suspect in the investigation, and a warrant to charge and arrest him for murder was obtained, police said.
This is believed to be an isolated incident, police said.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the case if asked to contact Violent Crimes Detective Sean Mukaddam at (256) 341-4617.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.