A Decatur man was charged with assault in a shooting Wednesday at a gas station, police said.
According to Decatur police, officers responded to a shooting call at Speed Z at 1202 W. Moulton St. on Wednesday and found a man with a gunshot wound to his left leg. He was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Police said that Melvin Keith Dancy, 62, of Decatur, was developed as a suspect and located nearby with a firearm in his possession. The weapon was later determined to be a firearm that a Decatur resident had reported stolen from inside a vehicle on Feb. 6, according to authorities.
Dancy was charged with second-degree assault and second-degree receiving stolen property and taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $5,000.
