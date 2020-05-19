A Decatur man faces charges after breaking into a vehicle at the 800 block of Seventh Avenue Southeast on Saturday, police spokeswoman Emily Long said.
Police found Sean Patrick Sharbutt, 53, by the vehicle when they responded to a call from a resident saying a man was trying to break into the caller’s vehicle, police said. Sharbutt had entered a closed compartment of the vehicle, according to Long.
Police arrested Sharbutt, of 205 Gordon Drive S.W., and charged him with unlawful breaking and entering of a vehicle, police said. He was out on bond for a previous first-degree theft charge, according to police.
Sharbutt remained in the Morgan County Jail on Tuesday morning with bail set at $20,000, according to jail records.
