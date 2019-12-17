Police said a Decatur man was charged for drug trafficking after cocaine and crack cocaine were found at a 14th Avenue Southeast residence.
Investigators received complaints this month of drug distribution from a residence in the 1700 block of 14th Avenue, police said. Mark Kevin McGuire, also known as “Fly White,” was identified as the suspect and investigators searched the residence Monday, finding cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, cash and stolen firearms, police said.
According to police, McGuire, 51, was charged with trafficking in cocaine, second-degree receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia and taken to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $7,800. McGuire was on parole with the state of Alabama, and his revocation is pending, police said. The money was seized pending condemnation proceedings.
