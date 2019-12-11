A 22-year-old Decatur man was charged with discharging a firearm in the city limits and reckless endangerment after allegedly firing shots in the air Tuesday morning as he left the Decatur High campus, according to authorities.
The man was identified as MacKenzie Jay Franklin, said police spokeswoman Emily Long, and he was booked into Morgan County Jail. The charges are both misdemeanors, according to Long, and he was also arrested on a bond revocation.
Franklin, whose address was listed as 2018 Locust St. S.E. by authorities, remained in jail Tuesday afternoon. His bail was set at $600 on the most recent charges.
Dwight Satterfield, Decatur City Schools' deputy superintendent of school safety and student services, said the incident began around 8:20 Tuesday morning when a man, who is not a student, came onto the campus to see his girlfriend. There was some type of disagreement, and as the man left the campus, he fired shots in the air, Satterfield said.
No information was available on where authorities located Franklin or the type of firearm that was discharged.
Students saw the individual leave the campus, Satterfield said, and the school resource officer secured the perimeter.
School officials temporarily controlled access to the parking lot.
The school returned to "normal status" once the suspect was detained by police, Satterfield said.
Franklin and a family member were evicted last month from their Locust Street Southeast address by Decatur Housing Authority due to various alleged lease violations "including criminal activity on the premises."
In a separate civil lawsuit involving an automobile accident, Alfa Mutual Insurance Co. this year obtained a $27,928 default judgment against Franklin for injuries and vehicle damage he allegedly caused to their insured.
