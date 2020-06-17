A Decatur man faces multiple drug charges after he was stopped for a traffic violation at Central Avenue and Courtney Drive Southwest, Decatur police said.
Decatur police officers stopped a Toyota Camry for a traffic violation on Tuesday and identified the driver and sole occupant of the vehicle as Darnell Chandler, who was found with a quantity of heroin, prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to police.
Police said that after further investigation, officers were made aware that Chandler was arrested about two weeks ago for trafficking narcotics in Madison County. Chandler, 38, of 340 Denver Place S.W., was charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors, and taken to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $3,600, according to police.
