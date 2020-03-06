A Decatur man who was found with a pistol during a traffic stop is a convicted felon, police said.
Decatur police said officers stopped a vehicle on Feb. 28 near the intersection of West Moulton Street and 12th Avenue Northwest.
The driver of the vehicle, identified as Kasheem Jamal Pointer, 39, of 106 Fifth Ave. N.W., was in possession of a pistol without a permit, according to police. Police said Pointer was taken to Morgan County Jail and further investigation revealed that he had been convicted of multiple prior felonies. He was charged Thursday with certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol and was being held at the jail, with cash bail set at $30,000, police said.
