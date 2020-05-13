A Decatur man faces drug charges after he was found with multiple controlled substances without a valid prescription during a vehicle stop, according to Decatur police.
Police said an officer on Monday observed a Honda turn without using a turn signal and stopped the vehicle. The driver was identified as Robert Freeman Sledge Jr., 58, of 1726 Nottingham Drive S.W., and it was discovered that he had a suspended driver's license and was found with multiple controlled substances without a valid prescription, police said.
Sledge was arrested and charged with four counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanors, police said. He was transported to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $4,600.
