A Decatur man out on bond was arrested Thursday after investigators discovered oxycodone and marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Kaleeb D’Vante Jones, 22, was the subject of an investigation by the Vice/Narcotics Unit over the last several months. Police said he sold a controlled substance on one occasion.
Police stopped a vehicle occupied by Jones and a juvenile on July 6 near the intersection of Ragland Street Southwest and Runnymead Avenue Southwest.
Investigators said they searched the vehicle and found “a quantity” of oxycodone and marijuana.
Jones was placed under arrest for distribution of a controlled substance, chemical endangerment of a child, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and second-degree possession of marijuana, according to police.
Police said they also notified the Department of Human Resources, and the juvenile was released to a family member.
Police said Jones was out on bond for second-degree assault at the time of his arrest. A motion to revoke Jones’ bond on that charge was filed Friday in Morgan County Circuit Court.
According to an investigator affidavit on the assault, Jones attacked another inmate while in jail for marijuana-related charges by “punching, kicking, and stomping on (the victim’s) face, back and head areas” in August of 2021.
The investigator said the victim spent several days in the Intensive Care Unit and suffered broken ribs and a punctured lung.
Jones remained in Morgan County Jail on Friday and was being held in lieu of a $503,800 bond, according to jail records.
