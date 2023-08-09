A Decatur man poured rubbing alcohol on his wife and set her on fire Tuesday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department. The victim was transported to UAB Hospital and remains in critical condition.
Riley Herbert Willis III, 40, was charged with first-degree domestic violence and first-degree arson after Decatur patrol units, Decatur Fire and Rescue, and Decatur-Morgan EMS were dispatched to Summer Courtyard Apartments for a reported burn victim at 3:28 a.m.
On arrival at the complex, located at 2216 Acadia Drive S.W. behind Waffle House on Beltline Road Southwest, first responders provided aid to the victim while officers learned that she was intentionally set on fire by her husband, Willis, inside their apartment, police said.
According to an affidavit by Family Service’s Unit Detective Michael Kent filed Tuesday in Morgan County District Court, the victim fled the apartment “while engulfed in flames and went to (a neighboring apartment) to seek aid from her neighbor and her adult son.”
Kent said the neighbor’s son answered the door and tried to extinguish the flames.
The victim told them, “Riley poured rubbing alcohol on me and set me on fire,” according to a written witness statement provided to detectives.
During the investigation, detectives said they discovered that Riley Willis had fled from the apartment through a back window to avoid being seen after setting both the apartment and the victim on fire.
Patrol officers located Willis hiding in another apartment within the same complex, according to police.
“Riley did not attempt to render aid to (the victim) and left her burning in the apartment,” Kent said.
Kent’s affidavit charges that Willis caused injury to the victim “with intent to disfigure … seriously and permanently.”
Both first-degree domestic violence and first-degree arson are Class A felonies. Alabama Class A felonies are generally punishable by a minimum 10-year prison sentence on conviction.
Willis remained in Morgan County Jail on Tuesday without bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law.
Aniah’s Law allows courts to deny bail for 12 non-capital offenses, including first-degree domestic violence and first-degree arson.
