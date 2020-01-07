Two Decatur teenagers were arrested and charged as adults in a robbery Monday at Delano Park, police said today.
Darian Ancrum, 16, of 1422 Lakecrest Drive S.W., was charged with first-degree robbery, according to a Decatur police statement. He also had an outstanding warrant for making a terrorist threat and his total bail was set at $70,000.
Kenyon Orr, 17, also was charged with first-degree robbery, with bail set at $50,000.
Both Ancrum and Orr remained in Morgan County jail at noon today.
When officers responded to a report of the robbery, they were given a description of the suspects while en route and were able to locate them still inside the park, police said.
Further details weren’t immediately available.
