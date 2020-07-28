Four people are in Morgan County Jail after robbing a victim lured to a home through a dating app Sunday, according to Decatur police.
Brandon Jacob Delgado, 22, 2409 Murphree Road S.E., Decatur; Alexus Unique Percival-Lolley, 21, 506 Allen St. S.W., Decatur; Brandon Margarito Beltran, 24, 1211 Eighth Ave. S.E., Decatur; and Mariano Gonzalez, 21, 2913 Holmes Ave. N.W., Huntsville, were all charged with first-degree robbery with bail set at $40,000 for each.
Police said the victim was lured through a dating application to a home in the 2900 block of McDonald Drive Southwest. They said a female suspect allegedly allowed the man inside the house. Four additional suspects then robbed the victim at gunpoint, according to police.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said a fifth suspect in the case has not been arrested. Percival-Lolley and Margarito were booked into Morgan County Jail shortly after 2 p.m. Sunday, and Delgado and Gonzalez were booked at about 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.