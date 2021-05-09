A neighbor of a singlewide trailer that police described as an illegal gambling hall said the law enforcement action he witnessed Wednesday was extreme, but a Decatur police captain said his department was responding to complaints and protecting vulnerable citizens from unfair odds.
“More than five police cars with SWAT pulled up and the police had the assault-type guns,” Henry Tucker said Friday. “It was like they were trying to catch a murderer. The people in there weren’t messing with anybody. If they want to spend their money there that’s their business. I don’t see a problem with it."
Decatur Police Capt. Jeremy Hayes of the Criminal Investigation Division said tips from the public led to the raid by the Police Department’s Vice/Narcotics Unit and SWAT team at 1222 21st Ave. S.W. in the unincorporated Moulton Heights area of Decatur.
Police said they made 17 arrests and confiscated 26 gambling machines, three firearms, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and more than $20,000 in cash. More arrests are expected as the investigation is continuing, said police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
“Due to citizen complaints we receive, it is obvious that the citizens of Decatur do not want these type of operations,” Hayes said. “We take all citizen complaints seriously and will do everything within the law to stop these illegal operations.”
Tucker, 67, said he believes the the gambling machines were moved into the trailer about three months ago when a cargo truck pulled onto the property. He said he never visited the facility. “I’m broke. I’m trying to buy some groceries and cigarettes,” he said.
Tucker said about 10 cars were parked outside the trailer “most every night.” The trailer that was raided has a large parking area in the front and along one side. A new wooden privacy fence runs along the other side and behind the trailer.
Hayes said people who frequent illegal gambling operations have a much slimmer chance of winning than in a legal casino.
“For the people who patronize these illegal operations, these machines are not regulated like the ones in businesses that have legal gambling operations such as those in Mississippi and Nevada," Hayes said. "Their regulatory organizations set the minimum percentage of winnings that each machine must pay out over the life of the machine.
“The machines that are in use in these illegal operations have the ability for those percentages to be changed. Therefore, the patron doesn’t have a guarantee that the machine will ever pay out at all.”
He said patrons also risk prosecution. Fourteen of those arrested Wednesday were charged with loitering in a gambling hall, a misdemeanor.
Hayes said distributors of gambling machines “are aware that the possibility of losing machines is a lot greater here than other places where enforcement isn’t as prevalent.”
He said the department believes most of the machines come from South Carolina, where casinos and gambling machines are illegal.
Payouts come in different forms, Hayes said. “Some of the machines have tickets that are produced and redeemed at whatever monetary rate the individual operation dictates. Some simply tell you to shout out, and they will look at the credits on the machine and pay it out at the set rate of the operation. They then have the ability to reset the credit number.”
Hayes said many who frequent illegal gambling halls can't afford to lose.
“Most gamblers don’t take into account whether or not they can afford it,” he said. “It’s the thrill of the game and the chance of winning. These types of illegal operations usually target people of lower incomes.”
District 1 Morgan County Commissioner Jeff Clark, who represents the Moulton Heights area, said he was “somewhat surprised” when he first heard about the gambling raid.
“I haven’t had any (complaint) calls from people in that area,” he said.
Decatur District 4 Councilman Hunter Pepper, whose district is adjacent to Moulton Heights, said he received some calls about gambling activities days prior to the raid.
“I am receiving gambling complaints all of the time,” he said. “I got a complaint a few days ago about a gas station in my district with some gambling going on. I reported it to police, but I don’t think any arrests have been made.”
In the past three years, Decatur police have reported closing down at least four illegal gambling halls.
In February 2020, police said they seized illegal gambling machines from Sunoco fuel station on 14th Avenue Southwest, Vape & More on Danville Road Southwest and the West Moulton Street Mini Mart. In December 2018, Decatur police seized 17 gambling machines in the building that had previously housed McCollum's Seafood Restaurant on Gordon Terry Parkway.
so the DAILY wants to know should the Decatur Police Department use it's resources to enforce illegal gambling laws. News flash if it is illegal then the police are obligated to enforce the law. That is really a dumb question.
