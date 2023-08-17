A woman fled her would-be rapists when two men rushed toward the sound of her scream and got in a “physical altercation” with the alleged offenders on Sunday, according to an affidavit signed by a Decatur Police Department detective.
Juan Pas Ramirez, 23, and Nicolas Ramirez Cardona, 21, were charged with first-degree attempted rape following a police investigation at an apartment complex at 1514 Carridale St. S.W.
According to the affidavit, the victim told investigators she went to a party on Sunday with her cousin, Cardona. She said she then rode in a vehicle with Cardona and his friend, Ramirez, to Cardona’s apartment on Carridale Street.
When the victim was ready to go home, she said Cardona and Ramirez walked her toward the dumpster where Cardona said he’d parked his car. When Ramirez stopped at the dumpster and appeared to urinate, she said Cardona informed him that she had her phone with her.
Sensing something was wrong when she didn’t see Cardona’s parked vehicle, the victim grew scared and told Cardona to let her walk home, according to the affidavit.
Cardona then allegedly grabbed the victim and pushed her toward Ramirez.
The victim “stated (Ramirez) pushed her face down on the ground and got on top of her … and (Cardona) stood with his back to her while (Ramirez) was holding her down on the ground to stand watch,” according to the affidavit.
The victim told investigators that Ramirez raised her skirt as he pulled his pants down. She said Ramirez put his hand over her mouth to stifle her yells for help.
According to the affidavit, two nearby men heard the victim’s scream “and witnessed (Ramirez) on top of (the victim) pulling her skirt up while (Cardona) stood watch.”
One of the witnesses also told police that Ramirez appeared to be pulling his pants down. Investigators said the victim was able to run away after the two bystanders got into a physical altercation with Cardona and Ramirez.
On Wednesday, Cardona and Ramirez each remained in Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $15,000 bond.
Neighborhood
Andrea Hoffmeier Wilson, who lives near the intersection of Carridale Street Southwest and Danville Road, said she has seen the neighborhood deteriorate in recent years.
“Crime is a problem in District 4,” she said. “Crime is unfortunately a problem on Carridale Street.”
Hoffmeier Wilson, who studied sustainable development at Harvard, said she works for a global nonprofit to improve the sustainability of organizations and communities around the world. She relocated to Decatur around five years ago to help care for her partner’s aging parents.
Hoffmeier Wilson said unsanctioned dereliction in her neighborhood — broken windows, unkempt landscaping, peeling paint and siding, etc. — sends a signal to residents that the city just doesn’t care.
“There is a phenomenon called broken window theory,” she said. “The idea is, if there’s a broken window, we have to fix that broken window because we are signaling to residents that we don’t care, so you can go ahead and engage in criminal activity.”
Criminologists George Kelling and James Wilson wrote on the broken window theory for The Atlantic in 1982 and argued that signs of community neglect and deterioration signal a tacit approval of disorder, thereby encouraging criminal behavior.
According to Hoffmeier Wilson, the broken window theory is widely accepted by municipal planners and governments across the country. Some scholars have pushed back against the theory, however, arguing that it neglects underlying social and economic factors.
Hoffmeier Wilson said she’s brought up the theory at City Council meetings but feels some people don’t take the idea seriously.
“The small things matter, and enforcing our existing ordinances matter,” she said. “There are countless examples of lack of upkeep that the city just allows to go.”
On Wednesday, the sign at the entrance to the New Galilean Apartments, where Ramirez and Cardona were arrested, stood in disrepair. Hoffmeier Wilson said the sign has looked that way for a long time.
“The sign has missing, broken and sagging letters,” Hoffmeier Wilson said. “It signals to the neighborhood — and it certainly signaled to those two young men — that we don’t care.”
According to Decatur city code Section 25-76, all signs should be maintained in good repair free of broken or missing letters. Wilson said, apart from weed abatement notices, she hasn’t seen the code enforced in her neighborhood.
On Wednesday, District 4 Councilman Hunter Pepper said cleaning up the appearance of his district is a work in progress.
“There’s been individuals reached out to, including property owners — or at least I’ve attempted to reach out to what we believe are the property owners — and it’s still a work in progress to figure out what we can and cannot do,” he said. “Of course, if there’s an ordinance in place that is being violated, it will be enforced.”
Ken Hart, 45, whose backyard borders the apartments on Carridale, said the neighborhood has deteriorated in recent years with the uptick in rental properties.
“When I was younger, it was a really nice area,” he said. Now, he said he and his four children hear gunshots at night several times a week.
“There’s broken down cars still parked on the side of the road,” he said. “The pink apartments are rotting and falling apart. Both (apartment complexes) have become worse and worse every year and they’re less taken care of.”
Apart from hiring more code enforcement officers, Hoffmeier Wilson said the city should do more to engage with citizens to address community upkeep.
“The city could put effort into bringing together neighborhoods, bringing together residents and really educating them as to what are the fundamental things that they would go around and look at,” she said.
“You see signs for neighborhood watch. What about if we watched out for the root cause of crime and the neighborhood could then really rally together and say, OK, we really want to get this under control.”
There are a lot of families with school-aged children in her neighborhood, Hoffmeier Wilson said. On Wednesday morning, there was little pedestrian traffic. Most of the activity funneled into Carridale Street's intersection with Danville Road where a 24-hour convenience store, a coin laundromat, and a liquor store operate.
Cardona’s apartment complex, just west of Danville Road, was quiet. Past its dilapidated sign, a well-manicured courtyard with a fountain stood in the middle of a U-shaped two-story building. Its west side was bordered by a smaller, pink apartment complex. Past that, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & Preschool.
Further inside the complex, abandoned furniture littered the outdoor walkways. Behind the center building, a wheelbarrow perched vertically against a broken wooden fence. A blue dumpster, where the attempted rape allegedly took place, stood next to a gravel access road.
A second-floor apartment window faced the access road. A pane of glass was broken.
