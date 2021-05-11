Decatur police said they are investigating the shooting death of a man at a Southwest Decatur apartment complex Sunday night as a homicide.
Police said Chester Lee Jordan, 59, of 510 Westwood Drive S.W., Decatur, was found unresponsive in the parking lot of the apartment complex at 1220 Second Ave. S.W. at 10:50 p.m. Sunday. They said he was suffering from multiple gun shot wounds.
Jordan was taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 11:32 p.m., according to Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Irene Cardenas-Martinez, spokesperson for Decatur police, said police continue to seek information on the shooting but had no new details for public release as of Monday afternoon. She said the shooting appears to be an isolated incident.
Neighbors said they observed about four police cars as late as 2 a.m. Monday and were questioned by police at about 6 a.m. Several neighbors said they were sleeping and did not witness the shooting but did observe what appeared to be an unresponsive man sitting in a vehicle after police arrived on the scene.
There was still a police presence at the complex Monday morning.
Reynolds Funeral Home said arrangements are pending.
Those with information about the homicide are asked to contact Detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617 or by email at SMukkadam@decatur-al.gov.
