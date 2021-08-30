An Athens man was arrested Monday in connection with a shooting at a Decatur convenience store, according to Decatur police, and charged with receiving a stolen gun.
Ronney Facison, 51, of 707 W. Moreland Ave., “was identified as the shooter” in a Sunday shooting at the Marathon convenience store at 2901 U.S. 31 South, according to a police affidavit filed in Morgan County District Court.
Police said officers found a male suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene just after 3:30 p.m. The man was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment.
According to police, officers determined the shooting occurred after a dispute involving a personal relationship.
Facison, who was still at the scene when officers arrived, was detained for questioning.
The affidavit says Facision had a Glock 42 .380-caliber handgun that in July was reported as having been stolen. It says Facison “admitted to winning the firearm from an unknown person in place of a $50 prize after a vehicle race," and additionally admitted that he had reason to believe the firearm had been stolen.
Police charged Facison with second-degree stolen property. The suspect is in Morgan County Jail, where his bond is set at $2,500.
"The case will be presented to the District Attorney’s Office," according to the police statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.