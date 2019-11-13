Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in domestic violence crimes, the department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.
Police are looking for Gerald Lamar Matthews, who is known to frequent areas of Southeast and Northwest Decatur, particularly in the East Acres community. Police say Matthews is wanted in connection with several domestic violence felonies.
Matthews, 33, is 5-foot-5 and weighs 170 pounds.
“Matthews should not be approached by members of the public,” said spokeswoman Emily Long.
Anyone with information on Matthews should call 256-341-4656 or 256-341-4819.
