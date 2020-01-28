Decatur police have charged a local man with robbing the Aldi store on Beltline Road Southwest on Sunday.
Decatur police said officers responded to the store at 1000 Beltline Road S.W. on Sunday and learned that a man had stolen groceries and threatened to shoot an employee as he left with the merchandise. Then on Monday, store personnel told police that the man had returned to the business.
Police said officers responded and arrested Cornelius Cortez Collier, 35, 1308 First Ave. S.W., charged him with first-degree robbery and took him to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $50,000.
