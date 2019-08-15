A man was shot in the foot this afternoon after the suspect became upset the victim had hit his vehicle with a car door in Southeast Decatur, according to Decatur police.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the victim was transported to Huntsville Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they arrested 72-year-old Decatur resident Bradford Ailes, 1202 Palisade Court S.W., and charged him with felony second-degree assault. The name of the victim was not released.
The shooting occurred about 1:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 13th Avenue Southeast, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.