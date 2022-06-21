A Decatur man who attempted to steal a catalytic converter from a vehicle parked at a business along Beltline Road Southwest in May has been arrested and charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, police said.
Christopher Cody Brown, 33, was seen on May 25 attempting to cut a pipe off a vehicle parked in the Lowe’s parking lot, Decatur police said, and the victim confronted the suspect and took pictures of him. Brown was later identified as the suspect. A warrant was issued for his arrest on May 27 and Brown was located and detained on Friday.
He was transported to the Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500, police reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.