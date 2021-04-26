A Decatur woman is charged with having methamphetamine in her system when she gave birth to a child on Dec. 28, police said.
Stephanie Nicole Proctor, 24, was charged Thursday with felony chemical endangerment of a child after Proctor and the child tested positive for the drug at the time of birth at the Parkway campus of Decatur Morgan Hospital, police said. They said the infant also tested positive for tetrahydrocannabinol, the active substance in marijuana.
Decatur police said a warrant was obtained for Proctor’s arrest on March 18.
On Thursday, Proctor was released from the Limestone County Jail and transported to Morgan County Jail with bail set at $2,500.
