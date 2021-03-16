Three Morgan County residents face drug charges after Decatur police found methamphetamine and other drugs in a vehicle and at the residence of one of the suspects.
While conducting a drug investigation on Monday, investigators with the Decatur police Vice/Narcotics Unit stopped a vehicle on Pennylane Southeast for a traffic violation, police said, and the driver was identified as John Fincher Doss, 55, of Decatur, and the passenger was identified as Faith Victoria Kemp, 19, of Falkville.
During the investigation, methamphetamine and Suboxone strips were found in the vehicle, and Doss and Kemp were taken into custody, police said.
Police said that during a follow-up investigation at Doss’ residence in the 2300 block of Quince Drive Southeast in Decatur, they found a woman identified as Emily Alexander, 43, of Decatur and, during a search of the residence, investigators found methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
According to police, Doss was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute-methamphetamine, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of prescription drugs and drug paraphernalia, and he was taken to Morgan County Jail, with bail set at $5,900.
Alexander was charged with possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia and was taken to the jail, with bail set at $1,600, police said. Police said Kemp was charged with possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail, with bail set at $1,000.
The city’s Community Development Department was called to the scene and later condemned the residence, according to police.
