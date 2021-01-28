Decatur police are asking for the public to help find an industrial material stolen between Jan. 22 and Monday.
Police said a large amount of inconel, a dense material that is made from a mixture of nickel and chromium, was taken from a Decatur business. It is used in the manufacturing of high pressure and high heat parts.
Anyone who can provide information about the theft is urged to call police detective Tony Vest at 256-341-4637.
(0) comments
