A 29-year-old registered sex offender from Huntsville traveled to Decatur and had unlawful sex with a child, according to Decatur police.
Korte Pierre Watkins was charged with first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy, traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, electronic solicitation of a child, and three counts of possession of obscene matter, police said today. He is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a total bond of $695,000.
Decatur police received a report on May 18 that an adult male had been communicating online with a child and had made arrangements to meet the child in person, police said, and Watkins was identified as the suspect.
Huntsville police located Watkins at his home and Decatur police took custody of him.
When apprehended, according to police, Watkins was in possession of "multiple visual depictions of a separate child victim engaged in nudity."
First-degree rape is a Class A felony punishable by up to life in prison.
In 2015, Watkins was indicted in Talladega County with first-degree sodomy and sex abuse for unlawful sex with a child under the age of 12. He pleaded guilty to attempted willful abuse of a child and was sentenced to 12 months in jail.
In 2018, Watkins was indicted in Madison County for traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act and transmitting obscene material to a child by computer. The first charge was dismissed and he pleaded guilty to the second. He received no prison time other than time served and in October 2018 was placed on probation for three years.
