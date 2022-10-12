Concerns about crime at East Acres Apartments have eased in the past month because of support from police, say Decatur Housing Authority officials, and their next challenge involves finding maintenance staff to rehabilitate homes that become vacant.
Mechelle Dowdy, director of Housing Management, told the DHA Board of Commissioners at its meeting last week that the Police Department response to the East Acres problems “has been outstanding" and she singled out officers Tony Moseley and Brooke White for their assistance.
“When I call dispatch, I don’t get one police officer. I get two or three,” Dowdy said. “Their response time is quick and, if the person (creating the issue) is not on the lease, they’re charged with trespassing.”
Dowdy estimated the Police Department “trespassed 20 to 25 people. It’s been a lot better and the residents have noticed.”
Housing Authority Director Taura Denmon said at the board's previous meeting early last month that an Aug. 21 stabbing at the Southeast Decatur housing project and other crime concerns had residents "frightened." But Thursday she told board members East Acres hasn't had any more problems like the stabbing and the complaints about outsiders coming into the project have subsided.
“We’ve seen a change in the visibility of the Police Department at East Acres,” Denmon said.
Denmon said Police Chief Todd Pinion asked the Housing Authority to provide a “blanket letter” that says a police officer can enter an apartment unit at the DHA properties with cause if an Authority official isn’t available.
Dowdy said a DHA official is supposed to be available and the officer will call them first.
“The letter is just for cases where an Authority official can’t be reached,” she said.
Staff shortage
Dowdy estimated the Authority evicted 10 to 12 East Acres residents in the last month, which created an “overwhelming” amount of work in rehabbing the newly empty apartment units.
The high number of evictions created a problem for the Authority’s short-staffed maintenance crews. Dowdy said an inability to find new maintenance workers is forcing the Housing Authority to consider contracting with an outside company to rehab newly empty apartments.
Dowdy said she’s not getting applications from experienced candidates for vacant maintenance jobs.
“I’ve had some applications, but they don’t have any skills,” Dowdy said.
The Housing Authority has only three maintenance workers for its 602 units spread over the city’s five public housing complexes. The workers have divided the complexes, with one worker covering East Acres, one at the Sterrs and Westgate Gardens complexes and one at the Jordan-Neill and Summer Manor high rises.
Denmon said they need to hire two-and-a-half to three more maintenance workers. With only three maintenance workers, she said they are reduced “to just running work orders and any minor issue in the units.”
Dowdy said the Authority didn’t have as many new unit vacancies in September as it did in August. However, the Authority's properties remain below the goal of 98% capacity, and there are almost a dozen vacancies in East Acres.
If the Authority turns to a contractor for rehabbing units, officials want a company that can paint, clean and repair an apartment so it’s ready 48 hours after the unit becomes vacant, Dowdy said.
Housing Authority board member Jerry Baker asked how they would go about hiring a company, and Dowdy said they would have to seek bids on the contract.
Dowdy said she did create a bid roster for painting that allows her to go to an alternate company if the low bidder is unavailable or can’t fulfill the need to complete multiple apartments within the 48-hour requirement.
